Pune News: Uttar Pradesh Woman Dupes Man Of ₹25 Lakh In Promise Of Marriage | Representational photo

A young man from Pune fell victim to a woman from Uttar Pradesh he met on a matrimonial website, losing over ₹25 lakh in the promise of marriage. The man filed a case at the Wanwadi police station recently.

As per the information received, the man proposed marriage to Khushbu Jaiswal, a resident of Prayagraj, and she accepted. Over the next five months, Jaiswal cited family issues and medical expenses, taking more than ₹25 lakh from the man. She abruptly cut off contact and turned off her phone.

Upon realising the deception, the man promptly lodged a complaint against Jaiswal at the Wanwadi police station. Police Sub-Inspector Ajay Shitole is handling the investigation.

We also published the following article recently

Man Loses ₹14 Lakh In False Singapore Job Offer Scam

A young man was swindled out of ₹14 lakh in a false job offer scam, leading to his father filing a complaint at the Bharti Vidhyapeeth Police Station recently. Responding promptly, the police apprehended two individuals, identified as Pradeep Dinkar IIke from Green Lawn Society, Sukhsagarnagar, Katraj, and Ravi Singh Tomar from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the information received, the victim had been promised a fictitious job in Singapore, for which the fraudsters demanded nearly ₹11 lakh. Succumbing to the deceit, the victim paid the accused the stipulated amount. He even travelled to Singapore twice, incurring expenses of over ₹3 lakh in pursuit of the promised employment. Upon realising the scam, the victim's father reported the incident to the Bharti Vidhyapeeth Police Station, resulting in the arrest of IIke and Tomar.