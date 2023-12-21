 Pune: GHRCEM Inventors Got Patent For Corn-Peeling Machine
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: GHRCEM Inventors Got Patent For Corn-Peeling Machine

Pune: GHRCEM Inventors Got Patent For Corn-Peeling Machine

The patent recognises the machine's innovative design, utility, and potential impact on the agriculture and agro-processing industries.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Pune: GHRCEM Inventors Got Patent For Corn-Peeling Machine |

A team of inventors from GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, Pune, including Dr RD Kharadkar, Campus Director, Dr Arun Thakare, Associate Professor, and students from the Mechanical Engineering department, have been granted an Indian Patent for their "Corn Peeling Machine." The patent recognises the machine's innovative design, utility, and potential impact on the agriculture and agro-processing industries.

Groundbreaking approach to corn processing

The patented Corn Peeling Machine introduces a groundbreaking approach to corn processing, providing a more efficient and cost-effective solution for farmers, agro-processors, and maize grain traders. The patent highlights the machine's distinctive features, reducing human effort by peeling the cover of a single corn in just 10 to 15 seconds and having the capacity to process 2 kg of corn per minute. The use of Ultra High Molecular Weighted (UHMW) polyethylene material for rollers ensures durability and resilience, making it a sustainable and cost-effective solution. The machine's square-shaped teeth on side rollers prevent damage to corn seeds, showcasing a thoughtful and strategic design choice to enhance functionality.

Contributors Dheeraj Shaha, Pandurang Pawar, Nilesh Pawar, and Chhaya Bade, who played a significant role in developing the prototype according to the design, are also recognized as Patentees.

Read Also
Pune: GH Raisoni College Hosts International FIDE Rapid Chess Event
article-image

The college adopts a problem-solving approach, enabling students to understand real-life problems and find practical solutions. The faculty and students of the college have previously obtained patents for innovative designs and products.

Sunil Raisoni, Chairman of Raisoni Group of Institutions, and Shreysh Raisoni, Executive Director of Raisoni Group of Institutions, extended their congratulations to the inventors for securing the patent.

Read Also
Pune: Nagar Road To Become Signal-Free? Here's What We Know So Far
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Central Bank Of India Marks 113th Foundation Day With Grand Celebrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Central Bank Of India Marks 113th Foundation Day With Grand Celebrations

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Central Government Schemes Reach Pune And Pimpri Chinchwad

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Central Government Schemes Reach Pune And Pimpri Chinchwad

Pune: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' Release Turns Into A Festival - VIDEOS & PHOTOS

Pune: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' Release Turns Into A Festival - VIDEOS & PHOTOS

Bhimathadi Jatra: An Eco-Friendly Rural Carnival Overflowing With Food, Craft, And Rural Culture...

Bhimathadi Jatra: An Eco-Friendly Rural Carnival Overflowing With Food, Craft, And Rural Culture...

Pune: GHRCEM Inventors Got Patent For Corn-Peeling Machine

Pune: GHRCEM Inventors Got Patent For Corn-Peeling Machine