Pune: GHRCEM Inventors Got Patent For Corn-Peeling Machine |

A team of inventors from GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, Pune, including Dr RD Kharadkar, Campus Director, Dr Arun Thakare, Associate Professor, and students from the Mechanical Engineering department, have been granted an Indian Patent for their "Corn Peeling Machine." The patent recognises the machine's innovative design, utility, and potential impact on the agriculture and agro-processing industries.

Groundbreaking approach to corn processing

The patented Corn Peeling Machine introduces a groundbreaking approach to corn processing, providing a more efficient and cost-effective solution for farmers, agro-processors, and maize grain traders. The patent highlights the machine's distinctive features, reducing human effort by peeling the cover of a single corn in just 10 to 15 seconds and having the capacity to process 2 kg of corn per minute. The use of Ultra High Molecular Weighted (UHMW) polyethylene material for rollers ensures durability and resilience, making it a sustainable and cost-effective solution. The machine's square-shaped teeth on side rollers prevent damage to corn seeds, showcasing a thoughtful and strategic design choice to enhance functionality.

Contributors Dheeraj Shaha, Pandurang Pawar, Nilesh Pawar, and Chhaya Bade, who played a significant role in developing the prototype according to the design, are also recognized as Patentees.

The college adopts a problem-solving approach, enabling students to understand real-life problems and find practical solutions. The faculty and students of the college have previously obtained patents for innovative designs and products.

Sunil Raisoni, Chairman of Raisoni Group of Institutions, and Shreysh Raisoni, Executive Director of Raisoni Group of Institutions, extended their congratulations to the inventors for securing the patent.