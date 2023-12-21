Pune: Nagar Road To Become Signal-Free? Here's What We Know So Far | Sourced

Severe traffic congestion on Nagar Road took center stage in the Legislative Assembly discussions. Vadgaon Sheri MLA Sunil Tingre emphasized the urgency of resolving traffic chaos from Yerwada to Wagholi and advocated for transforming the city road into a signal-free, smooth passage.

During an engaging discussion on the last day of the Nagpur Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislature, several issues drew attention in the House on Wednesday. At the request of Vadgaon Sheri MLA Sunil Tingre, Minister Uday Samant has convened a meeting on Saturday to make Nagar Road signal-free in his Vadgaon Sheri constituency.

"In the context of the traffic jam in Pune, there are 300 km of roads in the villages included within the civic jurisdiction, and only 140 km of them have been developed so far. The rest of the roads are impassable, and no action is being taken by the Municipal Corporation to develop alternative roads," Tingre noted.

The MLA highlighted that the Shivane to Kharadi road, an alternative to the Nagar road with the most traffic congestion, has been on paper since 1997.

आज नागपूर हिवाळी अधिवेशनच्या शेवटच्या दिवशी लक्षवेधी चर्चा दरम्यान अनेक मुद्यांवर सभागृहाचे लक्ष वेधले. मी केलेल्या मागणीवर मंत्री उदय सामंत यांनी आपल्या वडगावशेरी मतदारसंघातील नगर रस्ता सिग्नल फ्री करण्यासाठी शनिवारी बैठक बोलावली आहे. pic.twitter.com/q6SCxLoXQV — Sunil Tingre (@suniltingre) December 20, 2023

Due to difficulties with land acquisition, Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) ambitious Shivane-Kharadi road project, which was undertaken more than ten years ago, is still incomplete.

"In Santnagar in Lohegaon, there are constant traffic jams. The flyover work at Vishrantwadi Chowk will start soon, leading to traffic jams, so alternative roads are needed. However, the roads are also not developed," he added.

"A road under Section 205 has been planned to reach the Lohegaon - Dhanori area from Five Nine Chowk to Dhanori. I told Minister Uday Samant that there is a problem of traffic congestion in the area of Maruti Mandir in Dhanori village, and the Municipal Corporation has not yet issued a notice to me for land acquisition even though I own a place here," he added.

Meanwhile, a special meeting was demanded to resolve this traffic jam and to make the city road signal-free, like Dapodi to Nigdi on the old Pune Mumbai road. On this, Minister Uday Samant promised to call this meeting. Accordingly, a meeting has been called for next Saturday (December 23).