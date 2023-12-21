WATCH VIDEO: 700 Shah Rukh Khan Fans In Pune Welcome 'Dunki' With Fireworks | Sourced

Fans just can't keep calm as the much-awaited comedy-drama 'Dunki', starring Shah Rukh Khan, is finally in theatres. A massive crowd of people kicked off the first day, the first show with fireworks.

After breaking Bollywood's box-office curse with the massive success of 'Pathaan' in January and delivering his massiest film, 'Jawan,' in September, Shah Rukh Khan has now released his third film of the year, 'Dunki.' Directed by the highly accomplished Rajkumar Hirani, this collaboration had ignited immense anticipation among all SRK fans. Interestingly, King Khan was Hirani's first choice for both 'Munnabhai MBBS' and '3 Idiots.'

SRK enthusiasts worldwide were eagerly anticipating the film's opening day. In Pune too, Team SRK Pune, a fan club consisting of 700 devoted SRK fans, had an extravagant celebration on the premiere day.

In a conversation with the Free Press Journal, Harshal Sonavane, the founder of Team SRK Pune, shared the club's enthusiastic plans for the first-day screening of 'Dunki.'

700-member club gathered for the first-day, first-show spectacle at the City Pride Multiplex on Satara Road. Outside the theatre, they celebrated with fireworks, vibrant color bombs, and posters decorating the city. There was a lively flash mob outside the hall, while inside, they danced to the chart-topping songs. Additionally, they organised a 1km rally leading to the cinema hall.

'Dunki' is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

SRK and Rajkumar Hirani on Tuesday promoted their film in Dubai in a grand way. Videos of the evening have surfaced on the actor's fan clubs on social media where he is seen recreating his signature pose with his arms stretched out in the air during the drone show at Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described 'Dunki' as his best film.

"So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year. I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also," he said.

The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Hirani and Taapsee.

