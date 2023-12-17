Pune Traffic Challenges Addressed: PPCR Mobilises Collaborative Efforts With Traffic Police

Sudhir Mehta, who leads the Pune Platform For Collaborative Response (PPCR), shared an update on Sunday regarding a meeting with DCP Traffic Vijay Magar and senior officers to address city traffic challenges.
"The comprehensive session, lasting over two hours, involved a meticulous discussion of each issue. The collaborative initiative has now decided that PPCR will mobilise a team comprising researchers, students, and volunteers to formulate improvement plans for eight specific areas in the coming weeks," he added.
In a statement, Sudhi Mehta, Head of Pune Platform For Collaborative Response (PPCR), urged volunteers, saying, "I urge volunteers to dedicate their time to this crucial effort." He also informed that over 250 suggestions have been submitted, initiating a thorough review process.
Mehta further emphasised, "Notably, there has been an increase in traffic police enforcement since our last meeting, aligning with the directives from Pune Commissioner of Police."
Acknowledging gradual progress, he affirmed, "The initiative continues to actively seek dedicated volunteers for this pivotal cause."
In the midst of the city's persistent traffic woes, residents have turned to social media to voice their frustrations about the ongoing traffic gridlock.
The campaign, spearheaded by FPJ, prompted numerous individuals to share their experiences through photos and videos, shedding light on the plight of being stuck in traffic.
Amidst these submissions, a range of sentiments and suggestions surfaced.
Check the reactions below: