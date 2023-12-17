Pune Traffic Challenges Addressed: PPCR Mobilises Collaborative Efforts With Traffic Police

File Photo |

Sudhir Mehta, who leads the Pune Platform For Collaborative Response (PPCR), shared an update on Sunday regarding a meeting with DCP Traffic Vijay Magar and senior officers to address city traffic challenges.

"The comprehensive session, lasting over two hours, involved a meticulous discussion of each issue. The collaborative initiative has now decided that PPCR will mobilise a team comprising researchers, students, and volunteers to formulate improvement plans for eight specific areas in the coming weeks," he added.

In a statement, Sudhi Mehta, Head of Pune Platform For Collaborative Response (PPCR), urged volunteers, saying, "I urge volunteers to dedicate their time to this crucial effort." He also informed that over 250 suggestions have been submitted, initiating a thorough review process.

Mehta further emphasised, "Notably, there has been an increase in traffic police enforcement since our last meeting, aligning with the directives from Pune Commissioner of Police."

Acknowledging gradual progress, he affirmed, "The initiative continues to actively seek dedicated volunteers for this pivotal cause."

DCP @PuneCityTraffic Magar reached out to me this morning for a meeting with senior officers in the city to delve into their challenges . Our session lasted over two hours, meticulously addressing each issue. We've now agreed that @ppcr_pune will mobilize a team of researchers,… pic.twitter.com/2dPtOWfW3C — Dr. Sudhir Mehta (@sudhirmehtapune) December 16, 2023

In the midst of the city's persistent traffic woes, residents have turned to social media to voice their frustrations about the ongoing traffic gridlock.

The campaign, spearheaded by FPJ, prompted numerous individuals to share their experiences through photos and videos, shedding light on the plight of being stuck in traffic.

Amidst these submissions, a range of sentiments and suggestions surfaced.

Tired of the traffic in Pune? Esp on mundhwa road, magarpatta, nagar road, Shivajinagar, university road and more?



Then please Share your videos, photos, comments related to traffic woes and the struggles of yours trying to ride a bike or drive a car in the city.



We are… — Hayat (Nozia) Sayyed (@NoziaSayyed) December 13, 2023