Pune Residents Unite Against Traffic Woes, Point Fingers At PMRDA | Sourced

Amid the city's persistent traffic woes, residents have turned to social media to voice their frustrations about the ongoing traffic gridlock. The campaign, spearheaded by this author, prompted numerous individuals to share their experiences through photos and videos, shedding light on the plight of being stuck in traffic.

Amidst these submissions, a range of sentiments and suggestions surfaced. Suvina, a regular commuter, expressed her discontent on X (formerly Twitter). She wrote, "First BRTs, then the metro, and now double deckers! Pune seems perpetually neglected by the Maharashtra government. Each initiative only adds to the city's challenges and clutter."

Sourced

Rahul, an active user, said, "Licenses shouldn't be handed out like candies to Indian drivers, especially considering many lack proper road etiquette. Four-wheeler owners often exhibit sheer arrogance on the roads."

Siddharth Rathi stressed the significance of urban town planning. He said, "Without effective urban town planning, the chaos on our roads will persist. PMRDA's inefficiency needs to be addressed promptly."

Amrita Bhawnani shared an image of Nagar Road, and said, "Every morning, Nagar Road becomes a nightmare to navigate. The BRT lanes are perpetually congested with trucks and buses."

Meanwhile, Mayuresh proposed a practical solution, he said, "We urgently require new bridges between Bund Garden and Kalyani Nagar, and another linking Kalyani Nagar to Mundhwa river bridge. Significant capital investment is essential to alleviate Pune's perpetual traffic woes and enhance daily commuter convenience."

While DCP traffic chief Vijay Magar promised that police officials who are large in number are constantly managing the traffic and are doing their best. However, given the constructions, he said it’s the government authorities who will soon finish their projects helping Punekars travel safely.