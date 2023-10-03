Pune: GH Raisoni College Hosts International FIDE Rapid Chess Event

Pune: 1st GH Raisoni Memorial Pune International FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament Inaugurated |

The 1st GH Raisoni Memorial Pune International FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament, organised by GH Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation & Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation, was inaugurated recently at the hands of Prakash Kunte, Vice President of the Pune District Chess Circle and Trustee of Buddhibal Krida Trust at GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Management (GHRCEM) in Wagholi, Pune.



Niranjan Godbole, Secretary of the Maharashtra Chess Association, International Master and World Disabled Chess Champion Shashikant Kutwal were prominently present on the occasion as the guests of honour. Dr NB Hulle, Deputy Director of Raisoni College Pune, presided over the function. Dr NV Korde, Dean of Academic Affairs at Raisoni College Pune, Bhushan Shriwas, Organising Secretary & Secretary of Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation, Dr Nishigandha Patil, Sports Incharge at Raisoni College, and IA Ajinkya Pingle, Chief Arbiter, also shared the dais. SS Soman, Member of the MCA Observer Committee, compered the programme and also proposed a vote of thanks.



The tournament is recognised by the Pune District Chess Circle (PDCC), Maharashtra Chess Association (MCA), All India Chess Federation (AICF), and FIDE.

