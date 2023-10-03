Pune: Yerwada Jail Inmate Who Is Main Accused In Rs 2 Crore Drug Bust Case Escapes From Hospital

Pune: Yerwada Jail Inmate Who Is Main Accused In Rs 2 Crore Pune Drug Bust Case Escapes From Hospital | Representative Image

A Yerwada jail inmate who was undergoing treatment in a hospital and was the main accused in a Rs 2 crore mephedrone drug bust case in Pune escaped from the medical facility on Monday evening, a police official said.

Lalit Patil managed to flee from Sassoon General Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for the past three months, when he was brought for an X-ray, the official said.

Drugs outside Sassoon General Hospital

On the night of September 30, one Subhash Mandal was held by Pune police's Anti Narcotics Cell from outside Sassoon General Hospital with 2 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 2 crore.

He told police he got the drugs from Patil through hospital canteen staffer Rauf Shaikh.

Mandal, Shaikh and Patil were charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Indian Penal Code provisions in a case registered at Bundgarden police station.

