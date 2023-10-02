Pune's Iconic Huzurpaga Girls School Celebrates 139 Years: A Glance At Its Journey

Pune's Iconic Huzurpaga Girls School Celebrates 139th Anniversary | Anand Chaini

As Pune's iconic Huzurpaga Girls School celebrates its 139th anniversary today, let's take a journey through its remarkable history:

1884: Eminent reformers Justice MG Ranade, RG Bhandarkar, Shankar Pandurang Pandit, and Waman Abaji Modak establish a high school for native girls in Pune. The school commenced its activities on October 2, 1884, in Walwekar Wada, Dane Aali. On the very first day, 18 girls enrolled, and within just a week, the number increased to 45. Due to limited space, some classes were held in Kibe Wada.

1885: Tatyasaheb Patwardhan offers land on lease for 99 years to build a new school on Laxmi Road.

1887: The school's name is changed to Maharashtra Female Education Society, and the Hujurpaga High School begins.

1907: A spacious building is constructed to provide hostel facilities.

1978: The primary school is established and named after mathematician Wrangler RP Paranjape.

1991: Nursery and pre-primary schools open in the Katraj branch.

1993: The primary section begins at the Katraj campus.

1996: The secondary section is introduced at the Katraj branch.

2001: The Hujurpaga Mahila Vanijya Mahavidyalay (Commerce College) is inaugurated.

2004: The higher secondary section starts at the Katraj campus.

2011: Vocational courses (MCVC) commence at the higher secondary section, Katraj.

2010: English Medium Schools are introduced at the Laxmi Road Campus, and in 2011, at the Katraj campus.

