Pune: Chandrakant Patil Highlights Maharashtra's Commitment To NEP Implementation At National Conference |

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister, Chandrakant Patil, asserted that that the National Education Policy (NEP) is being actively implemented in the state and made it clear that all colleges in the state are required to align their curriculum with the NEP by June 2024.

He was speaking at theinauguration of a two-day national conference, themed 'Role and Responsibilities of All Stakeholders in Higher Education under the National Education Policy - 2020,' at the Nayak Education and Development Center in Kothrud. The conference, which concluded on Monday, served as a platform for discussions on the vital role and responsibilities of stakeholders in higher education under the NEP.

Read Also Guv Calls For Concerted Efforts To Make Assam Model State In NEP Implementation

Conference served as a platform for higher education institutions

The conference, organised in collaboration with Savitribai Phule Pune University, Shivaji University Kolhapur, and Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar Solapur University, marked the 116th birth anniversary of educationist JP Nayak. His legacy includes promoting an interdisciplinary approach to education, particularly at Shri Mouni Vidyapeeth, which he established in Gargoti Kolhapur.

Prominent figures in education, including Savitribai Phule Pune University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Suresh Gosavi, former Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of the Maharashtra State Steering Committee on National Education Policy Prof Nitin Karamalkar, Chairman of the Indian Institute of Education Prof Arun Adsul, and other distinguished individuals, were in attendance.

Addresing the attendees, Patil highlighted that Maharashtra is at the forefront of NEP implementation in the country. "The state government has been proactive in establishing committees and conducting meetings to facilitate the rollout of the NEP. Currently, the NEP is being implemented in 1,500 post graduate education institutes, universities, and autonomous higher education institutions, with plans for all remaining colleges to follow suit by June 2024. The primary goals of the NEP include providing education in the mother tongue, preserving Indian cultural heritage, imparting practical skills, and nurturing an intelligent generation capable of global leadership," he added.

The conference served as a platform for higher education institutions to discuss the challenges, responsibilities, experiences, and policies related to NEP implementation. Over 300 researchers and professors from various universities, colleges, and research institutes across eight states participated in the two-day event.

Prof Nitin Karamalkar, Chairman of the Maharashtra State Steering Committee on National Education Policy, explained the strategic approach to NEP implementation. He stressed the importance of flexibility in curriculum design, students' freedom to choose courses, interdisciplinary research, and the need to change the attitudes of all stakeholders involved in the process. The conference aimed to foster collaboration and generate solutions for effectively implementing the National Education Policy 2020 in higher education.

Read Also President Murmu Envisions NEP 2020 As A Bridge Between Skill Development And Industry Employability

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)