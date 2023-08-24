 President Murmu Envisions NEP 2020 As A Bridge Between Skill Development And Industry Employability
Murmu said in order to provide quality education, necessary measures are being introduced under the NEP 2020.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
President Draupadi Murmu | File photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is drafted to integrate skill development, industry connect and employability, promoting holistic education.

She was addressing the 34th convocation of Goa University at the Raj Bhavan near here in the presence of Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others.

Murmu said in order to provide quality education, necessary measures are being introduced under the NEP 2020. “The NEP 2020 is formed to integrate skill development, industry connect and employability, promoting holistic education,” she said.

Highlighting the need for promoting artificial intelligence and data science, Murmu said young students of today will create a developed India during "sankalp kaal" (era of resolution).

She presented degrees to students who completed graduation and post-graduation from Goa University. President Murmu is on a three-day visit to Goa from Tuesday.

MP: President Murmu To Inaugurate Smart Cities Convention In Indore On September 27
