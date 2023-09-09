Pune: Police Cracks Down On Drug Trafficking, Arrests 2 Peddlers And Seizes Drugs Worth ₹3.39 Lakh...

97400 Pune: Police Cracks Down On Drug Trafficking, Arrests 2 Peddlers, Seize ₹3.39 Lakh Worth of Drugs | Representative Image

Pune: In a significant move against drug trafficking in Pune, the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has taken action. They arrested two individuals and found drugs, including Poppy Straw and Mephedrone, worth around ₹3.39 lakh during an operation on the Pune-Bangalore Highway. This operation also helped identify those involved in the drug supply chain, and legal action has been taken against them.

Swift action after tip-off

The Police got the tip-off about drug possession near Bavdhan on the Pune-Bangalore Highway, the police set up a trap that led to the capture of two suspects. The arrested individuals are Raviprakash Sukhram Bishnoi (37) and Sureshkumar Sairam Bishnoi (30), both from Rajasthan. When their belongings were searched, the police found 61 grams of Mephedrone and 1.705 kilograms of Poppy Straw.

Cops on the lookout for other 2 accused

In police investigation revealed that these drugs were acquired from a person named Sonu Jalora in Rajasthan. The intention was to deliver them to an individual named Jaiprakash Bishnoi, residing in Hinjewadi, Pune. The case has been registered against the arrested suspects, and the police are actively searching for Sonu Jalora and Jaiprakash Bishnoi. A case has been registered at the Hinjewadi Police Station under relevant legal sections, and the investigation is ongoing

