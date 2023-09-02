 Pune Police Seize Ganja Worth Over ₹1 Cr In Major Drug Bust; 3 Arrested
Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
Pune Police Seize Ganja Worth Over ₹1 Cr In Major Drug Bust; 3 Arrested | Representative pic

Pune: In a significant crackdown, the Anti Narcotics Cell of Pune City Police apprehended three individuals from the Loni Kand area within the city. The operation led to the seizure of ganja with an estimated street value of over Rs 1 Crore. The accused were believed to be transporting the ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Pune and employed a vehicle adorned with the Maharashtra government's markings to evade detection during their journey.

Acting on credible information, the Anti Narcotics Cell officials initiated an operation to intercept a suspected vehicle making its way to Pune from Andhra Pradesh, carrying ganja. The police team set up a strategic trap, resulting in the arrest of three individuals identified as Sandip Balaji Sontakke (29), Nirmala Koteshwari Murthy Junnari (36), and Mahesh Tulshiram Parit (29). In their possession, the authorities discovered a substantial quantity of 520 Kg and 550 grams of ganja, which amounts to an estimated value of Rs 1,19,82,200.

A case related to this incident has been registered at the Loni Kand Police Station under the appropriate sections of the law. Investigations have revealed that the accused used a Maharashtra government nameplate on their vehicle as a cover to avoid suspicion during their transit between Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Two of the arrested individuals hail from Maharashtra, while one is a resident of Andhra Pradesh.

