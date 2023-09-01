Drug Free Navi Mumbai Campaign: Police Crackdown On Peddlers, Drugs Worth Over ₹2 Cr Seized | Representataive Image

Navi Mumbai: In a major crackdown against drugs in the city, the Navi Mumbai police arrested six Nigerian nationals and questioned over 75 foreign nationals over their involvement in drug peddling activities on Friday. The police carried out raids at various locations, including Vashi Gaon, after receiving secret intel about illegal activities in the area.

The police also seized narcotics worth Rs 2 crore during the raids.

Over 600 police officers participate in raids

During Friday's operation, more than 600 police officers and personnel participated in the search operation. As many as 75 foreign nationals are being questioned by the police. Their involvement in drug trafficking, as well as their nationalities, are being investigated.

The search and seizure of the narcotics are still ongoing. So far, about 700 grams of cocaine, more than 300 grams of methaqualone (MD), and 300 kg of Tramadol Hydrochloride drugs have been seized. "The total value of the narcotics seized so far is around Rs. 2 crores," said a senior police official.

The raids are being conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, as part of the Drugs Free Navi Mumbai Campaign, to eradicate the presence of narcotics from the city.