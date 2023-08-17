Pune: 46 Lakh Drug Seizure In Mundhwa Leads To Trio's Arrest, Including Woman |

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Pune has made a significant breakthrough by apprehending three individuals, including a woman, involved in the illegal trade of cocaine and Mephedrone within the city. The operation was executed in the Mundhwa area, resulting in the confiscation of contraband worth ₹46.59 lakh.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Sagar Kailas Bhosle (26), a resident of Kharadi; Ajitsingh Indrajitsingh Bhavania (40), residing on Lohegaon Road; and Imrin Gary Green (37), also a resident of Lohegaon Road. Acting on credible information, the ANC embarked on a mission to intercept drug dealings within the vicinity of Lonkar Vasti in Mundhwa.



Bhosle and Green were swiftly apprehended, and a substantial quantity of drugs, valued at ₹46.59 lakh, was seized from their possession. Further investigation revealed that these two individuals had acquired the narcotics from Bhavania.



The joint efforts of Additional Commissioner of Police Ramnath Pokale, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Zende, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Tambe were pivotal in guiding the operation. The on-ground execution was led by Senior Police Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad, along with the support of Assistant Police Inspector Laxman Dhengle, Shailaja Jankar, Vishal Dalvi, Maruti Pardhi, and Manoj Salunke.

