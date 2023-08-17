Pune: Man Charged For Derogatory Email Comparing Woman To Pornstar, Sent To 140 Residents Of Their Society |

Kondhwa Police have taken action against an individual who allegedly sent a derogatory email about a 40-year-old woman to 140 fellow members within the same housing society. The incident has led to formal charges against the resident, who is also accused of engaging in a subsequent physical confrontation with another society member. This series of events has prompted the registration of a case at the Kondhwa Police Station.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman, lodged a formal complaint with the police, outlining that Shekhar Babulal Dhotre, a male member of the society, reportedly sent an email containing derogatory language alluding to her to approximately 140 fellow society members. The complaint indicated that the email contained offensive and explicit comments, including a comparison to pornstar.

As the aftermath of the offensive email unfolded, tensions escalated when the victim and her husband confronted the accused. Regrettably, the situation turned confrontational, with allegations of threats and aggressive behavior directed at the victim's husband by the accused.

During the subsequent confrontation, the police noted that the accused displayed a lack of remorse for his actions, advising the affected parties to take appropriate measures as they saw fit. Consequently, legal proceedings have been initiated against Shekhar Babulal Dhotre by the police, who have invoked relevant legal provisions to address his alleged behavior.

