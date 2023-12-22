Pune: Man Loses ₹14 Lakh In False Singapore Job Offer Scam | Representational Image

A young man was swindled out of ₹14 lakh in a false job offer scam, leading to his father filing a complaint at the Bharti Vidhyapeeth Police Station recently.

Responding promptly, the police apprehended two individuals, identified as Pradeep Dinkar IIke from Green Lawn Society, Sukhsagarnagar, Katraj, and Ravi Singh Tomar from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the information received, the victim had been promised a fictitious job in Singapore, for which the fraudsters demanded nearly ₹11 lakh.

Succumbing to the deceit, the victim paid the accused the stipulated amount. He even travelled to Singapore twice, incurring expenses of over ₹3 lakh in pursuit of the promised employment.

Upon realising the scam, the victim's father reported the incident to the Bharti Vidhyapeeth Police Station, resulting in the arrest of IIke and Tomar.

Centre's advice to job seekers abroad:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recently issued an advisory urging Indians pursuing jobs abroad to avoid falling victim to fraudulent job offers and emphasised using the services of registered recruiting agents for safe and legal employment opportunities.

In its advisory, the MEA cautioned against unregistered agencies that falsely promise overseas jobs, highlighting that such practices violate the Emigration Act of 1983 and constitute human trafficking, a punishable criminal offense.

The advisory noted a significant surge in cases where job seekers were duped by unregistered recruitment agents with fake job offers and excessive charges ranging from ₹2 to 5 lakh.

A valid job offer comes along with an employment contract duly signed by a foreign employer, recruitment agent, and the emigrant worker, the MEA said.