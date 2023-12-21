Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Central Government Schemes Reach Pune And Pimpri Chinchwad

The 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp' yatra is actively delivering the public welfare schemes of the central government to homes, proving particularly beneficial with the provision of health check-up facilities in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad cities.

Organised in various locations during morning and afternoon sessions through LED Chitraratha (Van), the yatras offer health services such as check-ups, public awareness about tuberculosis eradication programs, Ayushman Bharat, and more. On-site health check-ups, including blood pressure and diabetes checks, have become a significant service for those in need.

Various booths, covering services like Aadhaar updating, Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, and Ujjwala Gas Yojana registration, are set up to provide information and benefits directly to citizens. Distributed calendars and booklets, along with online quizzes and incentive prizes, add to the appeal of the yatra for the citizens.

Scheduled yatras

Scheduled yatras include locations such as Navshya Maruti Temple and Dandekar Bridge area in Pune city on December 22nd, and Bharti University's back entrance and Gadital Yerwada on December 23rd. In Pimpri Chinchwad town, the yatra will be held at Sadguru Udyan, Nigdi and Senior Citizen Hall, Pimpri on December 22nd, and Shastrinagar, Pimpri and Balaji Mangal Office, Rahatni on December 23rd.

Both Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh urged citizens to participate in the yatra.