Sadhana's Discussion Event Canceled At Pune Book Festival; Publication Schedules Event For Friday In Protest

Sadhana Publications, originally slated to host a discussion program on Rajan Harshe's book 'Paksi Unhacha: Sat Vidyapeetha Avarat' at the ongoing Pune Book Festival, conveyed that the National Book Trust (NBT) has canceled the scheduled discussion program.

It should be noted that Sadhana is a Socialist Marathi weekly publication that was established by Pandurang Sadashiv Sane (Sane Guruji), a leader of Rashtra Seva Dal on 15 August 1948.

Despite fixing the time and venue for the discussion on December 21 at Ferguson's Amphitheater from 2 to 3 pm, Akanksha Bishnoi of NBT notified Sadhana Editor Vinod Shirasath about the cancellation a day before the event, citing multiple events at the festival venue. In response, Sadhana Prakashan strongly protested this decision and, expressing condemnation, announced the rescheduled program with all speakers on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 10:30 am, at the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad Auditorium on Tilak Road, Pune.

Chandrakant Patil lauds the fest

Meanwhile, Chandrakant Patil, the Minister of Higher and Technical Education, made a visit to the Pune Book Festival which is being held at Fergusson College. The festival, organised by the Ministry of Education and the National Book Trust in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra, Savitribai Phule Pune University, and the Pune Municipal Corporation, received appreciation from Patil.

During the visit, Patil commended the Pune Book Festival as a praiseworthy initiative that contributes to fostering a reading culture. He highlighted the National Book Trust's efforts in organizing book festivals across the country, with the Pune festival witnessing a positive response from citizens, particularly students from schools and colleges.

Expressing satisfaction with the substantial book sales, Minister Patil acknowledged the festival's impact on encouraging the younger generation to engage in reading. He also mentioned that the festival had broken four world records and commended the various programs organised, including book releases, book discussions, reading guidance, cultural events, and food festivals.

During his visit, Patil explored different publishing houses and made book purchases. He was briefed by Rajesh Pande about the festival's achievements, including the breaking of world records.