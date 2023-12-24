Punethon 2023: Jagdish Mulik Foundation's Marathon Boosts Pune's Cleanliness Drive (PHOTOS) |

In a spirited endeavour to make Pune the cleanest and most beautiful city in the country by 2027, Jagdish Mulik Foundation in Pune organised the Pune-Thon 2023, leaving an indelible mark on the collective determination of Punekers. The marathon, flagged off by Minister Chandrakant Patil, witnessed an enthusiastic turnout, showcasing the city's commitment to cleanliness and a healthy lifestyle.

Minister Chandrakant Patil lauded Pune as the cultural capital and a health-conscious city, emphasising the importance of marathons in promoting health awareness. "Against the backdrop of Sahyadri, Pune stands as a city surrounded by nature, prompting efforts to preserve its glory. The Pune-Thon 2023, organised by the Jagdish Mulik Foundation, brought together thousands of Punekars in a collective effort to enhance the city's cleanliness and reduce pollution," he added.

Later taking to X, he wrote, "I visited Pune Thon this morning to bolster the enthusiasm of Punekars and extend my best wishes. On this occasion, I had the honour of flagging off and congratulating the spirited contestants."

पुणे-थॉन २०२३ - एक धाव प्रदूषणमुक्त व स्वच्छ पुण्यासाठी!



पुणे ही राज्याच्या सांस्कृतिक राजधानीसह क्रीडाप्रेमी आणि आपल्या आरोग्याची नेहमीच काळजी घेणाऱ्या हेल्थ काँशिअस शहर म्हणून ही ओळखले जाते. त्यामुळे डिसेंबर महिन्यात विविध संस्थांद्वारे मॉरथॉनचे आयोजन केले जाते. यात हजारो तरुण… pic.twitter.com/Jcd75Jbhn6 — Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) December 23, 2023

संकल्प - पुणे शहर २०२७ पर्यंत देशातील सर्वाधिक स्वच्छ करण्याचा..

- जगदीश मुळीक



पुणेकरांचा सळसळता उत्साह, वातावरणातला आल्हाददायक गारवा आणि पुण्याला २०२७ मध्ये देशातील सर्वाधिक स्वच्छ आणि सुंदर करण्याचा सामूहिकपणे केलेला निर्धार... यामुळे जगदीश मुळीक आयोजित पुणे-थॉन 2023 कायम… pic.twitter.com/5mUh3FV6Kb — Jagdish Mulik (@jagdishmulikbjp) December 23, 2023

Jagdish Mulik, alongside dignitaries like Sunil Deodhar, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Pravin Dabadgaon, SK Jain, and others, flagged off the Pune-Thon. Sunil Deodhar, in his speech, reminded the participants of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three out of nine urges, highlighting the importance of cleanliness, daily yoga, and millet incorporating meals.

The Pune-Thon witnessed spontaneous participation from thousands of youths, garnering an overwhelming response from Punekars in its inaugural year. "The event's success marked a satisfying achievement for me, promoting community engagement and a shared sense of responsibility for Pune's future," Mulik said.

Dignitaries from various fields, runners, and residents joined forces at Punethon, contributing to the event's success and setting the stage for continued efforts to make Pune a world-class city known for its cleanliness and beauty.

The marathon commenced from the Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College Ground on Tilak Road, featuring three categories: 3km, 5km, and 10km. It was divided into two age groups, one above 45 and the other below 45. The 10km runners had the chance to win prize money, while all participants were eligible for lucky draws. A total of ₹15 lakh worth of prizes, including an electric bike, two television sets, 20 bicycles, five tablets, 10 soundbars, and 30 smartwatches, were be awarded.