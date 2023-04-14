 Bhimathon 2023: Vikas Pol, Rohini Tilak win the marathon held on Ambedkar Jayanti
The Bhimathon competition aims at conveying the message of social unity and equality while preserving the brotherhood in society.

Friday, April 14, 2023
The second edition of the Bhimathon competition was held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Pune on Friday. 

It started on April 14 at 6:30 am from Sanas Maidan near Saras Bag and concluded at Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue at Pune Station. Dr Vikas Pol has won in the men's category of the competition while Deepak Kumbhar stood in the second position and Imtaj Mondal got the third position.

In the under-18 men's category Sandeep Yadav, Pratap Kadam and Aditya Payal emerged victorious. Rohini Tilak, Rushika Kule and Arpita Shinde emerged victorious in the women's open category While Nisha Paswan, Devaki and Rhea Dhoware won the under-18 girls' category.

Winners got a trophy, medal, and certificate and all contestants got a certificate and medal. This competition was organized with the approval of the Pune District Amateur Athletics Association.

