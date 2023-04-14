Pune: Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated with traditional fervour in city | Anand Chaini

The birth anniversary of eminent jurist and legendary social reformer Babasaheb Ambedkar was celebrated in a grand manner in Pune on Friday with well-attended processions being organised in the city.

A series of social-cultural events were organised throughout the day to commemorate Dr Ambedkar's life, teachings and contributions, by various private, government or semi-government institutions, NGOs and organisations working towards the cause of the downtrodden. Dr Ambedkar is revered as the Champion of the Downtrodden Masses.

Celebration near Pune Railway station

People from all walks of life paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr B. R. Ambedkar - the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution - marking his 132nd birth anniversary on Friday. Songs hailing the chief architect of the Constitution were sung at these events, including one at the statue of Ambedkar near Pune Railway station, which was attended by several thousand people.

Pune guardian minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrakant Patil, along with several other leaders cutting across political lines, garlanded Ambedkar's statue at the Pune station area. Under the 'Stand Up India' initiative, Patil handed over 20 tankers transporting petrol-diesel to the beneficiaries. These trucks were given by Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry in Pune. Stand-Up India was launched by the Government of India in 2016 to support entrepreneurship among women and SC & ST communities.

At a celebration function organised by Krantisurya Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Committee, 5000 kilograms of 'misal pav' (spicy stew of beans, potatoes etc) was prepared by popular chef Vishnu Manohar along with one lakh glasses of buttermilk. The way he had joined Manohar on Mahatma Phule's Jayanti, Patil also joined him on Ambedkar Jayanti as well.

While in the twin-city, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh paid floral tributes to Ambedkar's statue in the main administrative building of the Municipal Corporation as well as at Pimpri Chowk and Hindustan Antibiotics Colony.

A five-day Vichar Prabodhan Parva is also being held at the ground next to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue in Pimpri. The program on April 14, started with 'Dhammapahat' at 6 am. Bhim Geet singer from Aurangabad, Kadubai Kharat performed at the event. Along with Kharat, known for the songs in Nagraj Manjule's film 'Jhund', Swapnil Ganvir, Vipin Tatad and their group performed 'Jai Bhim Rap'.