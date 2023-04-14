Van Gogh Immersive Experience: 'The Starry Night' in Pune soon

If you are seeing 'The Starry Night' pop up in your Insta reels of late, it's probably because social media influencers in India are discovering the instant appeal of immersive art.

A trend that had the Western world, particularly Europe, in its grip for over a decade has finally arrived in India. And who better than the one considered the "rockstar of the art world," Van Gogh, to prop up the debut of immersive art in India.

The show -Van Gogh Immersive Experience- was wrapped up in Mumbai and has moved to Delhi (on till April 30).

Registrations open for Pune

Now, in great news for Punekars, the show is now set to be held in the city very soon. The organiser in India, Bookmyshow.com, claims a great response so far but is yet to find venues for Pune -- planned pitstops for the show next. Perhaps, considering the cost involved in staging such a show, to gauge the response first, Bookmyshow.com already allows pre-registrations in Pune.

"Setting up such a show requires a lot in terms of space and infrastructure. So, it takes time. Depending on what works out, we will move the show to any of these three cities next," said a member of the organising team, not wanting to be named.

Immersive art, usually paintings of uber-famous artists reproduced through digital projections and theatrical-style sets, sometimes even through virtual reality prism, lets one walk into a painting and experience the colours, textures and brush strokes in a more intimate way.

Along with Pune, shows will also be held in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.