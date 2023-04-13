 Pune: Real-time weather updates on digital display boards
Pune: Real-time weather updates on digital display boards

Pune: Real-time weather updates on digital display boards

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Pune: Real-time weather updates on digital display boards

To improve Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) outreach, IMD in Pune has partnered with Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. (PSCDCL) and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to display weather information on multiple variable messaging display boards (VMDs) located at various places within Pune City.

IMD Pune chief KS Hosalikar said that currently, information on location-wise weather; Temperature (maximum) Temperature (Minimum) and 24-hour rainfall is available on these display boards while in the coming days, more information will be added.

Ambedkar Jayanti: Traffic restrictions in Pune, click here for details
