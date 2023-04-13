Ambedkar Jayanti: Traffic restrictions in Pune, click here for details

File Photo | PTI

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, on April 14, the Pune city traffic police has announced traffic diversions and road closures in the city.

As a part of the celebration, huge crowds gather in Pune at several locations with major gatherings at the Ambedkar statue near the Pune District Collectorate, Vishrantwadi and the statue in Aurora Towers Chowk area in Pune Camp. Thus, the city traffic police, to avoid inconvenience to the commuters, has issued a notification which informed about the road closures and alternate routes in the city.

However, the notification has omitted vehicles involved in emergency services and those of police and armed forces.

Check the diversions and alternate routes here:

Pune District Collectorate area

Rules will apply till gatherings disperse on April 14

Traffic from Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk will be diverted via RTO Chowk and Jehangir Chowk.

The road from GPO Chowk to Bolhai Chowk will be closed and the alternate route will be via Kirad Chowk and Nehru Memorial Chowk.

The road from Pune Station to Maldhakka Chowk will be closed and the alternate route will be via Alankar Chowk.

The road from Narpatgiri Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk will be closed and traffic will be diverted via Kamla Nehru Hospital and Kumbharwes Chowk.

The road from Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk to Banerjee Chowk will be closed and traffic will be diverted via 15 August Chowk and Pavale Chowk.

A temporary Parking facility has been provided and no-parking zones have been marked so as to avoid congestion.

Aurora Towers Chowk, Camp

Rules will apply from 6 am till gatherings disperse on April 14

At Tin Tofa Chowk, traffic from Koyaji Road to Pune station will be diverted and the alternate route will be via SBI House Chowk.

The road from ISKON Temple to Dr Ambedkar Statue next to Aurora Towers and the alternate route will be via SBI House Chowk.

The road fromNehru Chowk to Tin Tofa Chowk will be closed for traffic and an additional route will be via Kirad Chowk taking a left from Nehru Chowk.

Vishrantwadi area

Rules will apply from 3 pm till gatherings disperse on April 14

The road from the city area to Pune Airport and Tingre Nagar area will be closed to traffic and the alternate route will be via the Commerce Zone area or via Yerawada Prison and Post Office.

Traffic from Pune to Bopkhel, Dighi and Alandi will be diverted via Shantinagar Chowk and Kalas Phata.

Routes from Kalas, Bopkhel, Dighi and Alandi to Pune City will be closed for traffic and alternate routes will be provided via Kalas Phata and Tank Road in Khadki.

The road from Dhanori to Pune will be diverted via Anand Mangal Karyalay Road and 509 Chowk.

The road from Pune Airport to Khadki and Bhosari will be diverted via Siddheshwar Chowk and Alandi Road.

Sinhagad Road Junction/ Dandekar Bridge Chowk

Till midnight of April 14

Traffic from Savarkar Chowk to Sinhagad Road will be diverted via Saras Baug Chowk, Mangirbaba Chowk and Bal Shivaji Chowk.

Traffic from Asha Chowk on Sinhagad Road to Savarkar Chowk will be diverted via Senadatt Chowky and NS Phadke Chowk.

Parat form these main diversions, traffic will be diverted in a step-by-step manner during the processions in those areas.