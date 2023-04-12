 Pune: Tushar Ranjankar elected as Executive Trustee of Vidyarthi Sahayak Samiti
Prataprao Pawar has been re-elected as the president of the Vidyarthi Sahayak Samiti.

FPJ Web TeamUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
Pune: Tushar Ranjankar elected as Executive Trustee of Vidyarthi Sahayak Samiti | Sourced Photo

Pune: Ex-student Tushar Ranjankar has been elected as the executive trustee of Vidyarthi Sahayyak Samiti. 

Senior entrepreneur Prataprao Pawar has been re-elected as the president. A new board of trustees was elected for the three years from 2023 to 2026 in the recently held trustee board meeting.

Vidyarthi Sahayyak Samiti is an organization that transforms the lives of rural students in Pune. It provides cheap accommodation and mess facilities to rural students in city.   

Sanjay Amrite has been elected as the treasurer, Jyoti Gogte as the acting member of the Advisory Board and Tukaram Gaikwad, Makarand Phadke, and Preeti Rao as approved members.

The new board of trustees includes Prataprao Pawar, Bhausaheb Jadhav, Vijay Pusalkar, Tushar Ranjankar, Sanjay Amrite, Ratnakar Mate, Tukaram Gaikwad, Makarand Phadke, Preeti Rao, Jyoti Gogte, Sunanda Mane, Vinaya Thombre, Manoj Gaikwad.

President Prataprao Pawar and newly elected Executive Trustee Tushar Ranjankar, in an issued statement, said, "We are all working with one thought and will continue to work with one thought for the prosperity of the organization."

