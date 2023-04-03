Success is rising again with new vigour after failure: Shiv Khera at MIT WPU | Sourced Photo

The famous writer and motivational speaker Shiv Khera on Monday said that success is nothing but rising again with new vigour after many failures in life.

He was speaking at a special guidance session for 120 professors of the Department of Management, in a program organized by the School of Business of MIT World Peace University.

"After many failures in life, standing again with new vigour can be called success. Life is made up of both victories and defeats. It is the need of the hour to teach today's kids how important it is to win as well as lose,” Khera said while talking to the media.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor of MIT World Peace University Dr Tapan Panda, Founder of the School of Business. Dr Dipendra Sharma, Associate Founder of the School of Economics and Commerce Anjali Sane were present.

Shiv Khera said, “Kids go into depression due to defeats. In such cases, parents should explain to them how important it is to lose in order to win in life."

He said that hard work, honesty, innovation and a positive attitude help one to stand out from the crowd.

Speaking about today's education system, Shiv Khera said, "India should have a uniform education system. So all the children of the country will get an equal opportunity.”

“Due to good leadership, there has been a wave of change in the country. However, going by the history of 75 years of politics, this leadership is good but not great," Khera added.