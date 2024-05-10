Pune Lok Sabha Constituency: 11,176 Officials Assigned To 2,018 Polling Booths |

Pune Lok Sabha constituency is set to go to the polls on Monday, May 13, with 11,176 officials appointed to oversee operations across 2,018 polling booths. The allocation of officials includes 453 in Vadgaon Sheri Assembly constituency, 280 in Shivajinagar, 397 in Kothrud, 344 in Parvati, 274 in Pune Cantonment, and 270 in Kasba Peth.

To assist voters, the “Know Your Polling Station” service has been established in each ward office of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), aiding individuals in finding their names on the voter list and accessing information about their polling station. Efforts are underway to boost voter turnout, particularly in urban areas, with public awareness campaigns targeting housing societies.

The assigned officials and staff, totalling 11,176, span six Assembly constituencies within Pune Lok Sabha Constituency. This includes 2,245 presiding officers, 2,876 first-polling officers, and 6,055 other polling officers. Specifically, there are 2,111 officials for Vadgaon Sheri, 2,850 for Shivajinagar, 1,674 for Kothrud, 978 for Parvati, 2,638 for Pune Cantonment, and 925 for Kasba Peth. All have undergone comprehensive training in two phases regarding the election process, and polling teams will be dispatched to polling stations on May 12 with the necessary materials.

In accordance with Election Commission of India (ECI) directives, essential facilities have been arranged at each polling station, including ramps for disabled access, shaded areas for relief from the heat, waiting rooms, drinking water facilities, medical kits, and ORS packets. Additionally, transportation services will be provided for senior citizens to and from the polling stations.

District Collector Suhas Diwase has urged all eligible voters to actively participate in the democratic process by casting their votes.