VOTEKAR PUNEKAR: PPCR, TSKN Hold Joint Voting Awareness Drive |

Pune Platform for Collaborative Responses (PPCR) and Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar (TSKN) held a joint voting awareness drive on Friday. Titled 'VOTEKAR PUNEKAR,' this initiative aimed to emphasise the importance of exercising one's democratic right and encourage citizens to participate actively in shaping the future of Pune.

#VotekarPunekar #PPCR and Team Swach Kalyaninagar TSKN joined forces for a #Voter Awareness Drive at Kalyaninagar. The initiative focused on spreading awareness and encouraging voter participation.

Do Join us today evening at Dagduseth to ensure that #PuneVotes100%@ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/euoAEdZWtk — #Pune Platform for Collaborative Response (@ppcr_pune) May 10, 2024

Talking about the campaign, Aniket Bhilare, Coordinator, PPCR, said, 'We are dedicated to promoting civic engagement and community involvement throughout Pune. We understand the complex issues arising from rapid urbanisation and socioeconomic disparities faced by our city. In light of these concerns, increasing voting awareness assumes paramount importance to ensure inclusivity and equitable representation."

"Our joint venture, 'VOTEKAR PUNEKAR,' encompassed various activities designed to educate residents about the electoral process and its impact on local governance. Among them was a symbolic foot march highlighting the collective responsibility towards building a better society through informed choices made during elections," he added.

Talking about the drive, Bhilare further said, "On Friday, we held a flashboard activity in Kalyani Nagar. The aim was to spread awareness among youth about the upcoming elections. People were excited to read quotes, and a few were asking about their doubts. Overall, the activity was so exciting and interactive."

Meanwhile, voting in Pune is scheduled for May 13. Murlidhar Mohol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress, and Vasant More of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (MVA) are candidates contesting for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.