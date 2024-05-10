 VOTEKAR PUNEKAR: PPCR, TSKN Hold Joint Voting Awareness Drive
VOTEKAR PUNEKAR: PPCR, TSKN Hold Joint Voting Awareness Drive

Voting in Pune is scheduled for May 13

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Pune Platform for Collaborative Responses (PPCR) and Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar (TSKN) held a joint voting awareness drive on Friday. Titled 'VOTEKAR PUNEKAR,' this initiative aimed to emphasise the importance of exercising one's democratic right and encourage citizens to participate actively in shaping the future of Pune.

Talking about the campaign, Aniket Bhilare, Coordinator, PPCR, said, 'We are dedicated to promoting civic engagement and community involvement throughout Pune. We understand the complex issues arising from rapid urbanisation and socioeconomic disparities faced by our city. In light of these concerns, increasing voting awareness assumes paramount importance to ensure inclusivity and equitable representation."

"Our joint venture, 'VOTEKAR PUNEKAR,' encompassed various activities designed to educate residents about the electoral process and its impact on local governance. Among them was a symbolic foot march highlighting the collective responsibility towards building a better society through informed choices made during elections," he added.

Talking about the drive, Bhilare further said, "On Friday, we held a flashboard activity in Kalyani Nagar. The aim was to spread awareness among youth about the upcoming elections. People were excited to read quotes, and a few were asking about their doubts. Overall, the activity was so exciting and interactive."

Meanwhile, voting in Pune is scheduled for May 13. Murlidhar Mohol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress, and Vasant More of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (MVA) are candidates contesting for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

