Pune: Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi to leave for Pandharpur on June 11 from Alandi

Representational Image | Twitter/@micnewdelhi

Days, after Dehu Devsthan Temple Trust announced dates for ‘Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi (palanquin)', Alandi Devsthan Temple Trust, said that the 'Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi' will leave for Pandharpur on June 11 from Alandi.

Amid the chants of ‘Jai Hari Vitthal’ and ‘Dnyanoba Mauli Tukaram’, thousands of ‘warkaris’ or devotees of Lord Vitthal, every year walk to the temple town of Pandharpur in the Solapur district. The processions culminate in Pandharpur on the auspicious day of Ashadhi Ekadashi, which falls on June 29 this year.

Ekadashi denotes the 11th day of the lunar calendar, four days prior to the full moon night. The month of Ashadh in the Hindu calendar generally falls in June or July while the month of Kartik overlaps with October or November.

The palkhi will move out of Alandi Temple on June 11 and will reach Pandharpur on June 28, a day before the Ashadhi Ekadashi. The duration of the wari will be of 18 days. It will leave for Alandi on July 3.

Meanwhile, ‘Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi’ will leave from Dehu on June 10. The palkhi will move out of Dehu Temple on June 10 and will reach Pandharpur on June 28, a day before the Ashadhi Ekadashi. The duration of the wari will be of 19 days. It will come back to Dehu on July 13.