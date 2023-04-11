Pune: 'Mogra Festival' at Dagadusheth Temple (WATCH VIDEO) | Sourced Photo

The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple was decorated with the fragrant flowers of Mogra (Jasmine), Roses, Lilies, Chafa (Plumeria), and Marigolds as a part of the "Mogra Mahotsav (festival)" on April 10.

Over 50 lakhs of flowers were used for decoration. The festival of fragrance was organised by Temple Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal. On this occasion, the silver idol of Lord Ganesha was coated with ooty. Recently, the temple was decorated with sunflowers.

As many as 250 women and 70 men artisans decorated the temple for 3 consecutive days.

Manik Chavan, president of the trust, said, "Farmers work hard in the fields and grow these flowers throughout the year. Today the same flowers were offered at the feet of Bappa in the temple. We also prayed to Lord Ganesha for the wellbeing of our farmers."