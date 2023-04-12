COVID-19 in Pune: Three deaths, 776 active cases in district

COVID-19 in Pune: Three deaths, 776 active cases in dist | File

Pune district's COVID-19 active tally saw a marginal rise and reached 776 on Wednesday. In alarm bells for the authorities, the district also reported three deaths.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported over 1,000 new COVID-19 infections and 9 deaths, with Mumbai and Pune remaining the worst-hit, according to the state health authorities. The single-day case count has crossed the 1,000-mark after a gap of seven months as the state had recorded 1,076 cases on September 8 last year, an official said.

Pune stands third in active tally

The number of active cases in Maharashtra reached to 5,421, with the highest at 1,577 in Mumbai, followed by 953 in Thane, 776 in Pune, and 548 in Nagpur, while Parhani district has no cases.

Of the 9 deaths, five are from Mumbai circle comprising 2 each in Mumbai and Thane and one in Vasai-Virar town, plus three in Pune city and one in Akola.

The Mumbai circle also recorded the maximum number of infections - 590, followed by 190 in Pune circle, 174 in Nagpur circle, 50 in Kolhapur circle, 45 in Akola circle, 37 in Latur circle, 15 in Nashik circle, and 14 in Aurangabad circle 14, officials said.

Taking precautions to avoid further spread, the health authorities have started random checking of passenger arrivals at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur international airports from December 24, 2022.