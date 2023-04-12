On duty 24/7: BMW catches fire in Pune's Undri, off-duty firefighter douses it (WATCH VIDEO) |

They say that a true cop is never off duty. One Fire Brigade Personnel in Pune has proved this saying.

Out with family, Pune Fire Brigade's firefighter Harshad Yewale spotted a burning BMW car which had caught fire on the road in the Undri area in Pune on the night of April 11. He was going to the village fair with his family.

He used equipment from a nearby Petrol Pump

Even though he was not on duty, he promptly ran towards the car and used firefighting equipment from a nearby Petrol Pump and tried to douse the fire. Although he made efforts to tame the fire until the fire tender reached the spot, the intensity of the blaze made it challenging.

Later a team from the Kondhwa Budruk fire brigade rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident, said officials from the fire brigade department. Speaking to the media, Yewale said that he just followed the motto of the Fire Brigade "We Serve To Save" and he will continue to do his job.

The Pune Municipal Corporation posted the video of the incident on Twitter and saluted the firefighter.