 Sanjay Raut receives 'Moosewala-type murder' threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader & Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut received a threat message from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang on Saturday. The threat mentioned murdering him like Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Delhi.

Bishnoi gang's threat to eliminate Bollywood actor Salman Khan

In March 2022, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang issued a threat to eliminate Bollywood actor Salman Khan for allegedly 'humiliating' the Bishnoi community by killing a blackbuck years ago. The threat came in the form of an email, asking the actor to apologise or face the consequences. The gang, known for its notoriety, has a history of making similar threats to celebrities and public figures.

Salman Khan's office received threat email

Salman Khan's office in Mumbai received the threat email, prompting the authorities to take swift action. An FIR was registered against the gangsters, Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, along with another person for criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, and common intention, under the Indian Penal Code Sections 120-B, 506-II, and 34.

The e-mail written in Hindi reveals details

The email, written in Hindi, reveals that Goldy Brar wanted to talk to Salman Khan face to face. It is unclear what the motive behind the meeting was, but the tone of the email suggests that it was not friendly. The Bishnoi gang has a reputation for using violence to settle scores, and the threat to Salman Khan is just one example of their ruthless tactics.

Bishnoi and Goldy Brar are accused in the Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang is notorious for its involvement in criminal activities, including murder and extortion. Bishnoi and Goldy Brar are accused in the high-profile Sidhu Moosewala murder case, which shocked the nation. The gang's involvement in such heinous crimes has earned them a reputation as one of the most feared criminal outfits in the country.

Dhakad Ram Bishnoi, the man who sent death threat mail to Salman Khan arrested by Mumbai Police
