Sanjay Raut death threat: Mumbai police registers case against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Saturday booked jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with a death threat to Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

"A case has been registered under sections 506(2) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Lawrence Bishnoi at Kanjur Marg police station in Mumbai in connection with a death threat to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut," Mumbai Police said.

Raut allegedly received threat message Lawrence Bishnoi's gang

Earlier in the day, Raut had filed a written complaint after he allegedly received a threat message from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang mentioning that he would be killed like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Delhi.

"I got a threat message and I have informed the police. I won't be scared. Similar attempts were made to carry an attack on me but what did the police do, what did the state's home minister do?" he said.

Later, a man in Pune was detained by the police in this regard.

Mumbai Police said that the detainee used Lawrence Bishnoi's name and his connection with the gangster will be probed.

"The accused person who was detained in Pune related to a threat message to Sanjay Raut used the name of Lawrence Bishnoi. He will also be interrogated related to the threat message to actor Salman Khan. The accused's connection with the Bishnoi gang will also be probed," Mumbai Police said.

Salman Khan email threat case

Earlier, a threat was also received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan stating that he will "end up like Sidhu Moosewala". The accused, Dhakad Ram who is a resident of Luni in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, was arrested and handed over to Mumbai Police.

"In the case registered in Bandra police station of threats to kill Salman Khan via email, the Mumbai police team and Luni police team in joint action caught Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district," Luni Police Station Officer, Jodhpur Ishwar Chand Pareek had told ANI earlier.

Last week, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office. Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC.

Salman Khan was provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police. The Maharashtra government took this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier.

(With inputs from ANI)