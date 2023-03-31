Sanjay Raut calls Ram Navami clashes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 'govt sponsored' | PTI

After several police vans along with public vehicles were set on fire during a clash between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's [erstwhile Aurangabad] Kiradpura area on Thursday, Shiv Sena(UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that the riots were sponsored by the government.

"There is a law and order problem in Maharashtra because there is no government, police, home minister. Where is the CM and Home Minister? Unnecessary riots took place in Sambhajinagar because there is a rally of Mahavikas Aghadi on 2nd April," Raut said.

महाराष्ट्र में कानून व्यवस्था की समस्या है क्योंकि यहां सरकार, पुलिस, गृह मंत्री का अस्तित्व नहीं है। कहां हैं CM व गृहमंत्री? संभाजीनगर में बेवजह दंगा इसलिए हुआ क्योंकि 2 अप्रैल को वहां महाविकास अघाड़ी की एक रैली है। यह सरकार प्रायोजित दंगा है: उद्धव ठाकरे गुट के नेता संजय राउत pic.twitter.com/tW7wl5BtKF — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 31, 2023

"It is a government sponsored riot," he added.

Scuffle breaks out between two groups during 'Rama Navami' procession in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, two groups clashed in the minority-dominated Malvani area of Malad west suburb during a Ram Navami procession, police said.

The row broke out late Thursday night when some locals objected to loud DJ music playing during the procession that had several hundred participants.

According to a local, some of the participants, apparently enraged, pelted stones, causing panic among the people present.

Not wanting to take any chances, Malvani police rushed security and additional personnel to disperse the crowds, and around two dozen suspected miscreants were apprehended.