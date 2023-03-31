Maharashtra: Tensions in Aurangabad, Jalgaon as youth groups collide on eve of Ram Navami |

Communal violence broke out in Aurangabad city on Wednesday, in which a posse of policemen was targeted and many of their vehicles burnt. The violence was reportedly triggered by an argument between youths from two religious groups. The city has been witnessing polarisation following the Maharashtra government’s decision to rename the district after Chhatrapati Sambhaji, a move which was opposed by local Muslims led by Member of Parliament Imtiyaz Jaleel of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

Violence occurred on the eve of Ram Navami

Police were particularly worried since the violence took place on the eve of Ram Navami. Apart from local police, State Reserve Police Force troops were rushed to bring the situation under control. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is handling the home portfolio, was closely monitoring the situation. There was violence in Jalgaon on Thursday, triggered by the alleged playing of music in front of a mosque by participants in a Ram Navami procession. Reportedly, no one was reportedly injured in the violence, which was controlled by the swift action of the police.

In Aurangabad, Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta said about 500 persons were involved in the violence and efforts were being made to nab them. The incident took place in Kiradpura, which has a famous Ram temple. Apparently, the violence erupted after some persons made certain announcements which provoked the youths of one community.

What did Aurangabad CP say on violence in city?

“It started after some youths clashed. A combing operation is underway to detain them. The mob incident went on for almost an hour. Around six to seven vehicles were damaged,” Gupta told news agency PTI.

The burnt vehicles have been removed. No arrest has been made yet, police said. They have formed 10 teams to arrest those who fanned the violence.

Political leaders stress for peace

Videos circulating on social media showed local MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, state BJP minister Atul Save and others making efforts to ensure peace.

“Two groups of young men had clashed over some announcements. This led to hundreds of people gathering on the roads and pelting stones,” said Jaleel, who belongs to Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM party.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appealed for peace, saying, “Today (Thursday) is Ram Navami and it is the month of Ramzan too. People of all religions and communities have been celebrating their festivals together. We hope the same happens in Sambhajinagar. We appeal to everyone to cooperate and maintain law and order.”