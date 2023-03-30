Jalgaon violence: 4 injured, 45 detained by police; Dy CM Fadnavis slams opposition for politicising clashes | File

Jalgaon: A clash broke out between two groups over playing music outside a Mosque while prayers were ongoing, in Jalgaon district. Two FIRs have been registered in the case, and 45 people have been arrested in the case so far.

4 people are injured in the violence whereas veral vehicles were burnt in the clash. The present situation is peaceful and is under control in the area, M Rajkumar, Jalgaon SP said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fadnavis urges opposition not to politicise issue

Another incidence of violence was reported during Ram Navami procession in Sambhajinagar on Thursday.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has slammed opposition for politicising the matters and has appealed them to maintain the law and order and peace in the state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)