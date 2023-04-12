 Pune: Symposium on Armoured Fighting Vehicles held by Southern Command
Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
Pune: Symposium on Armoured Fighting Vehicles held by Southern Command

Lieutenant General AK Singh, Army Commander of Southern Command chaired a discussion with stakeholders on field formations on sustainment issues of Armoured Fighting Vehicles at Pune.

Representatives from the Ministry of Defence, Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Industry were present during the meeting. 

