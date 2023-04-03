Pune: AFMC celebrates 259th Raising Day of Army Medical Corps | FPJ

Armed Forces Medical College in Pune celebrated the 259th Raising Day of the Army Medical Corps on April 3.

The Army Medical Corps Establishment Day is celebrated on the occasion of the founding day of the Corps each year on April 3.

Lieutenant General Narendra Kotwal (SM, VSM, Director and Commandant), Major General D Vivekanand (Dean & Deputy Commandant) & other senior dignitaries laid wreaths at Prerna Sthal AFMC and paid tributes to those who have made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Lieutenant General AK Singh (Army Commander of Southern Command), conveyed his best wishes and compliments to all ranks, veterans and families of the Army Medical Corps on 259th Raising Day. He lauded the professionalism and dedication with which quality healthcare is being delivered by AMC.

The Indian Army Medical Corps (IAMC) came into existence on April 3, 1943, by the amalgamation of the Indian Medical Service (IMS), Indian Medical Department (IMD) and Indian Hospital Corps (IHC).

The Corps has the motto of 'Sarve Santu Niramaya' meaning Let all be free from disease and disability. It has excelled in providing both peacetime and combat health care to the defence forces, medical services to UN peacekeeping forces in foreign missions and disaster management to civil authorities. Lt General Daljit Singh is Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services.

The Army Medical Corps comprises about 6,000 Medical Officers including specialists, 300 Non-Technical Officers, 3,500 Nursing Officers, 50,000 Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks and 9,000 defence civilian employees.

