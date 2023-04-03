New lane on Mumbai-Pune Expressway likely to reduce travel time by 20-25 minutes: Report

New lane on Mumbai-Pune Expressway likely to reduce travel time by 20-25 minutes | File

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is constructing a new missing lane on the Mumbai-Pune expressway in order to cut the travel time by 20 to 25 minutes, a report from Punekar News stated.

Currently, 65% of the work on this new route, which connects Khopoli and Kusgaon, has been finished, and the remaining work is progressing rapidly.

According to the MSRDC, the new lane's construction will be finished by the end of December, and it will be open to traffic in January 2024.

The Mumbai-Pune expressway has made travel quicker, but it has also increased the number of accidents. As a result, the MSRDC chose to build a new missing lane between Khopoli and Kusgaon in order to prevent accidents and improve travel time.

The new route is 19.80 kilometres long, and construction started in February 2019. The MSRDC is confident that the new lane will not only reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Pune, but will also guarantee commuter safety.

Mumbai - Pune Expressway toll hiked up to 18.51% from April 1

The 95 km long expressway has been undergoing constant maintenance and upgrade. Beginning April 1, the toll on Mumbai – Pune Expressway was revised by up to 18.51%.

The toll on the Expressway is hiked every three years. The last revision was done on April 1, 2020, hence, necessitating the increase starting this April. The next toll rise will be on April 1, 2026.

The notification with regards to the toll rates to be levied up to April 30, 2030, was issued back in August 2004.