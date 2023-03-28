Bhopal: Conduct re-survey of Atal Expressway to ensure farmers do not lose their valuable land, says CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains during a review meeting in Bhopal |

Bhopal:(Madhya Pradesh): Conduct re-survey for Atal Expressway and opt for such a way that the farmers do not lose their valuable land, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to the officials here on Tuesday. The Atal expressway is a 308-kilometer-long road, it will connect Chambal region with Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and will speed-up development. The CM has said that the development of the Chambal region and the welfare of the people is the priority of the state government.

To ensure Chambal region doesn't lag in development, Atal Expressway is being constructed through Sheopur, Morena, and Bhind. Approximately Rs 8,000 crore will be spent on the construction of the expressway. He added that the survey conducted for the construction of this expressway reveals that it covers the valuable land of many farmers. Hence a re-survey should be conducted, so that farmers do not lose their valuable land. He instructed that maximum government land should be used in the project.Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Public Works Neeraj Mandloi, and Chambal Commissioner along with Morena, Bhind, and Sheopur Collectors joined virtually.

Chouhan discusses matter with Union minister Tomar

The CM discussed the issue with the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar through video conference on Tuesday. The Union minister said that the numbers of small farmers are more in the country and for them 2-4 bighas of land are very valuable. If the land of small farmers is utilised into the construction of the Atal Expressway, then it will be difficult for them. A re-survey of the Atal Expressway must be done keeping in mind the interests of the small farmers.

Read Also Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves Kaushal Vikas Yojana