Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves Kaushal Vikas Yojana

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Tuesday approved Kaushal Vikas Yojana, aimed to mechanise agriculture under which farmers’ children will receive 10-day training on operating drones so that they can use it for farming.

Besides, training will be given to 6,000 youths in three years to operate large agriculture machines. This will generate self-employment. A sum of Rs 22.73 crore has been allocated for the purpose.

The cabinet also cleared proposal to expand super critical thermal power unit at Amarkantak Thermal Power Station in Chachai. This unit will be established at the cost of Rs 4,665.87 crore. Its capacity will be 1x660 MW.

This unit will be set up keeping in view the future power needs of the state. The commercial production of unit will start from 2027-28.

The proposal for new agriculture college in Panna was cleared by the cabinet. It will come under Jawaharlal Nehru Agriculture University, Jabalpur.

The proposal to create new tehsil - Chhegaon Makan in Khandwa district, Bargawaha tehsil in Singhrauli district and Soyatkalan in Agar-Malwa district - was also approved.

To provide succour to farmers in the wake of hailstorm , unseasonal rains destroying their crops, government decided to provide zero per cent interest loan to farmers next year as well and stayed the recovery against them. The interest of recovery amount will be paid by the government.

Tehsil decision deferred

The proposal to create two new tehsils in Bhopal was deferred at the cabinet meeting. There was proposal to create Kolar and Bairagarh tehsils in the city. The proposal was deferred on the directives of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he wanted a comprehensive proposal in this regard.