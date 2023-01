East Central Railway and Supervisor Training Center and Mechanical Training Center of East Central Railway provided training to youths under the ‘Rail Kaushal Vikas’ scheme. After the training, a total of 74 trainees were given certificates and best wishes for their bright future.

