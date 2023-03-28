Attention! Mumbai - Pune Expressway toll hiked up to 18.51% from April 1; check the new rates here | File

Starting April 1 travelling on Mumbai – Pune Expressway will be dearer as the toll will be revised by up to 18.51%.

The toll on the Expressway is hiked every three years. The last revision was done on April 1, 2020, hence, necessitating the increase starting this April. The next toll rise will be on April 1, 2026.

The notification with regards to the toll rates to be levied up to April 30, 2030, was issued back in August 2004. The 95 km long expressway has been undergoing constant maintenance and upgrade.

Cars to be charged Rs 320, trailers to pay up to Rs 2,165

As per the notification, car users will be charged Rs 320 as against Rs 270 levied so far. Mini-buses plying on the route will have to shell out Rs 495 as compared to Rs 420, and trucks of up to two axles will have to pay Rs 685 as against Rs 580. Similarly, each of the buses will have to pay Rs 940, trucks having more than two axles Rs 1,630 and trailers will have to pay up to Rs 2,165.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is the implementing agency of the Mumbai – Pune Expressway, which was opened in different stages between 2000 and April 2002.