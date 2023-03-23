Maharashtra: Deer saved by cop after accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway; visuals surface

Deer saved by on-duty cop on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway | Twitter/@PotholeWarriors

A deer was injured after it met with an accident on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra.

A video of the injured animal was uploaded on Twitter by the handle @PotholeWarriors.

An on-duty cop attended to the injured animal by diverting traffic away from the spot, hence saving it from the risk of any untoward incident.

Animal run-over incidents common

One of the first cases was on the weekend it was inaugurated, and the victim was a hare. A langur and a black buck were the next victims.

Despite mitigation measures such as the construction of 16 wildlife corridors (eight underpasses and eight overpasses) and 100 other wildlife protection structures to save the animals, it appears that incidents of animals being hit by vehicles along Maharashtra's road to prosperity (Samruddhi Mahamarg) are unavoidable.

The Expressway passes through three wildlife sanctuaries: Katepurna Wildlife Sanctuary in Akola, Karanja-Sohol Black Buck Sanctuary in Washim, and Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary in Thane.