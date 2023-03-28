Accidents on Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg caused by behavioural factors: Study

Samruddhi Mahamarg | File

An analysis of the accidents that occurred on the Mumbai Nagpur Expressway popularly known as Samruddhi Mahamarg shows that almost all of them have occurred due to driver behavioural-related factors.

MSRDC adopt measures to mitigate the issue

To mitigate the accident rate, a few more measures are being adopted by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) along with the Maharashtra Transport Department.

The measures include additional 115 personnel being posted, more vehicles for patrolling, counselling of drivers at toll posts, along the recently inaugurated expressway connecting East and West Maharashtra.

Over 900 accidents since inauguration on Dec 11

Since December 11, when it was inaugurated, there have been over 900 accidents between Shirdi and Nagpur – a stretch of 520km. The reasons vary from rash driving, overspeeding, tyre burst, overloading of passengers, sleep deprivation, highway hypnosis, etc.

Also, the transport department’s assistance has been sought for further measures, if required. The measures adopted to reduce accidents on the Mumbai Pune Expressway are replicated at Samruddhi Mahamarg as well.

MSRDC top official asks public to check their car's health as temp increase heightens fear of tyre burst

Joint Managing Director MSRDC Sanjay Yadav said, “We request people to check their car’s health, especially discarding worn out tyres and having the right air pressure in them. Also, for everyone’s safety, people should not exceed the speed limits.”

As the summer season has set in and the mercury levels are rising, Maharashtra’s hinterland – especially the Vidarbha region, where the temperature has even touched 46 degrees Celsius in the past. There is heightened fear of more incidents of tyres bursting getting reported, as higher external temperature results in putting more air pressure inside of the tyres leading to the rubber heating up and eventually bursting.