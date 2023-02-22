Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway: Another 80 km of Samruddhi Mahamarg to be ready next month

Another 80 km of Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg, between Shirdi and Bharvir in Nashik, will be ready for public use next month. As this stretch does not have hilly sections, where there is a speed restriction, motorists would be able to accelerate at a speed of 120 kmph.

The 520 km stretch between Shirdi and Nagpur has been in operation since Dec 11, 2022, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it. With the latest stretch getting ready and planned to be opened for the public later in March or in April, only about 100 km of the 701 km will be pending.

There are plans to finish the stretch between Bharvir and Igatpuri sometime in June. Thereafter, only the section between Igatpuri and Thane will be pending.

Nagpur-Shirdi stretch a hit among commuters

The stretch between Nagpur and Shirdi is gradually becoming popular among motorists despite lack of wayside passenger amenities. As the users are increasing, it is also giving rise to mishaps owing to speeding. There have also been multiple instances of wildlife getting run over by the moving traffic.

The entire corridor passes or connects ten districts in Maharashtra – Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Washim, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Jalna, Ahmednagar, Nashik and Thane. The road link is said to be a game changer, especially for the state’s hinterland, as more investments can be attracted with improved connectivity, thereby generating additional employment opportunities.