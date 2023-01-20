Luxury bus overturns on Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway; one killed

Samruddhi Mahamarg | File

A private luxury overturned on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Highway at around 4.30 am today, reports from ABP Majha stated.

As the passengers got out of the bus and were moving to the side of the highway, two were crushed by a speeding truck from behind; one passenger was killed on the spot and the other was seriously injured.

The accident took place near Asola Phata village near Deulgaon Raja in Buldhana district. The injured have been admitted to Deulgaon Raja and Jalna hospitals for treatment.

(More details awaited)

