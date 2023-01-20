e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiLuxury bus overturns on Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway; one killed

Luxury bus overturns on Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway; one killed

As the passengers got out of the bus and were moving to the side of the highway, two were crushed by a speeding truck from behind.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 20, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
Samruddhi Mahamarg | File
Follow us on

A private luxury overturned on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Highway at around 4.30 am today, reports from ABP Majha stated.

As the passengers got out of the bus and were moving to the side of the highway, two were crushed by a speeding truck from behind; one passenger was killed on the spot and the other was seriously injured.

The accident took place near Asola Phata village near Deulgaon Raja in Buldhana district. The injured have been admitted to Deulgaon Raja and Jalna hospitals for treatment.

(More details awaited)

Read Also
10 die in mishap on Mumbai-Goa Highway
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Pollution Update: Air quality stays 'very poor', AQI at 293; mercury at 17.8°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: Air quality stays 'very poor', AQI at 293; mercury at 17.8°C

Luxury bus overturns on Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway; one killed

Luxury bus overturns on Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway; one killed

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant engaged in Mumbai

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant engaged in Mumbai

Advocate moves court for inaction on complaint against Chandrakant Patil’s remarks on Ambedkar and...

Advocate moves court for inaction on complaint against Chandrakant Patil’s remarks on Ambedkar and...

Thane: BJP's MLA Sanjay Kelkar along with supporters dresses in Koli attire for PM's function in BKC...

Thane: BJP's MLA Sanjay Kelkar along with supporters dresses in Koli attire for PM's function in BKC...