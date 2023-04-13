Pimpri Chinchwad: Kadubai Kharat to perform on occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti | Screengrab

Bhim Geet singer from Aurangabad, Kadubai Kharat will perform in Pimpri Chinchwad today on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

The singer rose to fame after the video of her singing 'Maya Bhimaana sonyan bharli oti' (Ambedkar filled my basket with gold) went viral in Maharashtra. Bhim geet are songs that speak volumes about the life and work of Ambedkar and other Dalit leaders.

She will perform at Vichar Prabodhan Parva in Pimpri Chinchwad organised by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Jyotirao Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Her program will start at 11 am on April 14.

Along with Kharat, known for the songs in Nagraj Manjule's film 'Jhund', Swapnil Ganvir, Vipin Tatad and their group will perform 'Jai Bhim Rap'. The program on April 14, will start with 'Dhammapahat' at 6 am today.

A five-day Vichar Prabodhan Parva is being held at the ground next to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in Pimpri in which various cultural and educational programs including seminars, poetry recitations, mushaira, qawwali, lectures and seminars have been organized. Speakers from the state and abroad along with local and state-level artists are the performers in this program.